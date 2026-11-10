National Football League
How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants
National Football League

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 12, 2026 10:00 a.m. ET

The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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The Giants lead the NFC East by two games after a 19-11 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 8, their second straight victory, and they hold the NFC's No. 3 seed at 5-2-1.

Washington has fallen three games behind New York after a 20-13 loss to the Rams on Nov. 8 left it at 2-5-1. A loss on a short week would drop the Commanders four games back of their division rival with eight games left, while a win would pull them within two.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

  • When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Washington has thrown one interception as a team, and none came on Jayden Daniels' 180 attempts. He has 1,250 passing yards and seven touchdowns in six games and has run for 252 yards and two more scores.

He threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns at San Francisco on Oct. 19, but he has also been sacked 16 times. The Giants allow 177.8 passing yards a game, the third-fewest in the NFL, so Daniels may need his legs and some patience against a defense that gives up little through the air.

Washington's backfield is a committee, but Rachaad White is the one who catches the ball, with 18 receptions and two receiving touchdowns. Both are more than any other back on the roster.

He has run for 228 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries, with a season high of 55 yards in the 27-10 win over the Eagles on Nov. 1. The Giants allow 123.6 rushing yards a game, more than 20 other teams, so White should find early room and give Daniels some play-action help.

Protection is the question for J.J. McCarthy, who has thrown for 622 yards but has been sacked nine times in four games. He has one touchdown pass and averages 9.1 yards an attempt.

A hip pointer limited him early in the week, but he was a full participant in practice Tuesday and is expected to play. Washington has 37 quarterback hurries, the third-most in the NFL, so McCarthy will need his line to hold up long enough to keep pushing the ball downfield.

Washington has already seen Malik Nabers draw 20 targets in a game. He had 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie on Oct. 11, the most targets he has had in a game this season.

He leads the Giants with 648 receiving yards, and his season high is 165 on 12 catches against the Saints on Oct. 18. Washington allows 240 passing yards a game, the third-most in the NFL, so Nabers should keep getting chances to produce.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds

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