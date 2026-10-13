How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Rams are 2-3 and third in the NFC West, while the Cardinals are 1-4 and fourth.

Los Angeles lost 37-34 in overtime to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Matthew Stafford threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and Puka Nacua was targeted 24 times.

Arizona lost 45-21 to the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Trey McBride caught nine passes, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans after the game.

The Rams are 13.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -926 for the Rams and +610 for the Cardinals.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Arizona has lost four straight since its only win, at the Chargers on Sept. 13, and Jacoby Brissett has been sacked 12 times in five games, a top-10 total in the NFL. He has 1,110 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Los Angeles has 8.0 sacks, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, and Brissett has still taken 12, so the sack problem has been largely Arizona's own. A cleaner pocket is the first fix for a 1-4 team.

Arizona has two of the NFL's top five in targets, Trey McBride with 56 and Michael Wilson with 51. Wilson has turned his 51 into 29 catches for 288 yards and one touchdown for a team that is 1-4.

The Rams allow 156.8 passing yards per game, second in the NFL. Arizona's passing offense is in the bottom half of the league at 209.6 yards per game, and McBride's 308 receiving yards are the only total on the roster above Wilson's.

The Rams are 2-3 even though Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with 1,572 passing yards, and they lost 37-34 to Buffalo on Oct. 12. He has nine touchdowns and six interceptions, the third most in the league.

Arizona allows 236.8 passing yards per game, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, and has intercepted three passes, which gives Stafford room to work. Los Angeles converts 44.6 percent of its third downs, a top-10 mark, so the Rams can keep drives alive against that secondary.

Kyren Williams has 27 catches, tied with Davante Adams for second on the Rams behind Puka Nacua, on top of 343 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. He has 70 carries and 33 targets in five games.

Arizona allows 126.6 rushing yards per game, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, so Williams has room to run. Blake Corum adds 181 yards on 38 carries, and the Rams' 116.8 rushing yards per game rank in the top 15 in the league.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds

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