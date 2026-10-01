How to Watch Cardinals vs. Giants: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Arizona Cardinals visit the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 4, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants are 2-1 this season, while the Cardinals are 1-2.

New York beat Tennessee 12-7 last Sunday and is averaging 15.3 points per game while allowing 18.3. Arizona lost 36-30 at San Francisco and is averaging 21.0 points per game while allowing 27.0.

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite over New York, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -137 for the Cardinals and +117 for the Giants.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Arizona has leaned on Brissett early, and the volume has been real through three games. He has completed 82 of 117 passes for 652 yards and 4 touchdowns with 1 interception, good for a 70.1 completion rate and a 91.5 passer rating. The Cardinals are throwing it 39 times per game, and Brissett has kept the ball out of danger with only 1 giveaway through the air.

The Giants have created takeaways even without much pass rush. New York has 3 interceptions, 5 total takeaways, and a plus-3 turnover margin through three games, while tied for eighth in defensive interceptions. That puts Brissett's ball security right in the middle of this matchup.

The tight end keeps getting fed in Arizona's passing game. McBride caught 9 of 11 targets for 75 yards in Week 3, part of a season line of 26 catches for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns on 34 looks through three games. He has hit at least 8 catches and 10 targets in every outing, a workload that makes him the engine of this passing attack.

Against a Giants defense that has allowed only 18.3 points per game and has already defended 13 passes, the middle of the field matters. Arizona averages 217.3 receiving yards per game, and McBride has been the most consistent part of that attack, a chain-moving target in traffic.

New York has won with a conservative passing profile, and Winston's numbers show why the offense has leaned on balance. Across nearly two full games, he has completed 25 of 49 passes for 229 yards with 0 touchdowns, which works out to 4.7 yards per attempt. The Giants as a team rank 31st in passing yards per game at 153, even while sitting at 2-1.

Arizona's defense has given up points and yardage through the first three games. The Cardinals are allowing 27 points per game, rank 24th in points allowed, and have produced 4 sacks with 1 interception. That gives Winston a matchup against a defense that has been more vulnerable than New York's own.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds

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