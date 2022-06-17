New York Giants Giants LB Justin Hilliard suspended 2 games for using PEDs 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Sept. 19, following the team’s game against Carolina.

The former Ohio State player was awarded to the Giants on waivers in 2021. He played in two games, was active for a third game but did not play, and was inactive for a fourth game.

Hilliard was sidelined the rest of the season because of a COVID-19 issue, the team said.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from New York Giants Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.