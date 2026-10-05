National Football League
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Reportedly Considered Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury
National Football League

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Reportedly Considered Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury

Published Oct. 5, 2026 9:31 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, but it is not considered to be long-term, according to NFL Network.

Barkley was hurt during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and did not return. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not say Monday whether Barkley will be available Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. "I know he'll do everything he can do to get himself back," Sirianni said.

Backup Tank Bigsby is reportedly headed to injured reserve after suffering an injury late in the game that requires core muscle surgery.  The procedure will be done at the Philadelphia-based Vincera Institute, and the hope is that he will be back in six weeks or less, per NFL Network.

Will Shipley is now the lone healthy running back on the active roster. The Eagles have Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele and Jaydon Blue on the practice squad.

Philadelphia is also dealing with injuries on the offensive line. Left guard Cam Jurgens is in the concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms Monday morning, according to NFL Network. Jurgens had moved from center to left guard to replace Landon Dickerson, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Barkley had 174 yards on 34 carries through the first three games. He finished Sunday with two carries for eight yards.

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