Drake London Promises to Earn Every Cent of His $141M Deal: 'I’ve Got to Prove it'

Drake London became one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL on Monday after signing a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Falcons, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2030 season.

On Tuesday, he said his mindset has shifted to proving he's worth that paycheck.

"I know it’s a lot of money, and I’ve got to prove it still. That’s what my mindset is right now," London said. "Raising my standard in every single category there is, becoming a player who’s more consistent, and just trying to lead the team in any way possible. Leveling up in all ways."

The 6-foot-5 receiver from Southern California has led the Falcons in receiving yards in three of his four seasons — all while adjusting to four starting quarterbacks in four years. That number could continue to rise this season as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa compete for the starting role.

London said he hadn't thought about the yearly quarterback turnover until he saw a post about it on social media.

"I didn't even know that happened, the whole quarterback thing," he said. "I pride myself on whoever throws me the ball, I'm supposed to catch it. So I don't really care where you throw it, how you throw it, what it looks like, who it's from. If you throw it in my vicinity, it should be my ball."

London feels good about both guys, whether it's Tagovailoa or Penix under center this season.

"Obviously, it's early days, and all of us are here right now competing our butts off," he said. "But I'm just glad about both spots they're in, whether that's Tua learning the offense or (Penix) getting back on his feet. I'm really happy with both of them."

The quarterback competition isn't the only change for London & Co. The offense also is adjusting to a system under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

So far, London likes what he's seen from Stefanski, noting an aligned vision in the locker room and high intensity at practices.

"I would honestly just say we're working," he said. "It's a huge difference. We're working right now, and we're getting after it. Everybody's here at the moment, and we all have the same goal in mind."

Reporting by the Associated Press.