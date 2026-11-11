Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

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49ers @ Cowboys Odds

Moneyline

49ers: -205

Cowboys: +170

Spread

49ers -4.5: -108

Cowboys +4.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 55.5: -102

Under 55.5: -118

49ers @ Cowboys Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both teams rank in the top six in scoring. San Francisco is third at 29.4 points per game, and Dallas is sixth at 27.3. They combined for 54 points in their last meeting, a 30-24 49ers win.

The 49ers lead the NFL with 6.3 yards per play and rank second in third-down conversion rate (51.7%). The Cowboys rank fifth on third down (45.3%) and third in red-zone touchdown rate (71.4%).

Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott have thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season. Purdy has five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three head-to-head meetings with Prescott, who tied his season high with 335 passing yards last week.

Christian McCaffrey and Javonte Williams each have 10 scrimmage touchdowns, a mark only five players have reached this season. CeeDee Lamb ranks second in the NFL with 904 receiving yards, and George Kittle ranks third among tight ends with 483.

The Pick: Over 55.5

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers