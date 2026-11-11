National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:46 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.
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Moneyline
- 49ers: -205
- Cowboys: +170
Spread
- 49ers -4.5: -108
- Cowboys +4.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 55.5: -102
- Under 55.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Both teams rank in the top six in scoring. San Francisco is third at 29.4 points per game, and Dallas is sixth at 27.3. They combined for 54 points in their last meeting, a 30-24 49ers win.
- The 49ers lead the NFL with 6.3 yards per play and rank second in third-down conversion rate (51.7%). The Cowboys rank fifth on third down (45.3%) and third in red-zone touchdown rate (71.4%).
- Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott have thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season. Purdy has five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three head-to-head meetings with Prescott, who tied his season high with 335 passing yards last week.
- Christian McCaffrey and Javonte Williams each have 10 scrimmage touchdowns, a mark only five players have reached this season. CeeDee Lamb ranks second in the NFL with 904 receiving yards, and George Kittle ranks third among tight ends with 483.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
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