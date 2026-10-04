Broncos CB Pat Surtain Out vs. San Francisco 49ers Due To Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II left Sunday's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and has reportedly been ruled out.

Surtain went down on his own, without contact on the play, just before halftime. Surtain was backpedaling in coverage before stopping in the middle of the play. The cornerback appeared to be holding his ankle. He hobbled gingerly before medical personnel helped him off the field.

Surtain was reportedly seen heading back to the Broncos' locker room, still walking slowly with medical personnel guiding him. Surtain was putting weight on both legs but had his arms draped over the staffers, according to reports.

The Broncos have not announced Surtain's status for the second half or the severity of the injury.

Surtain is the centerpiece of Denver's defense. He is the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-Pro, and he often shadows the opposing team's top receiver.

Surtain also missed time last season with a strained pectoral muscle, which he suffered in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos will have to finish the game down both of their starting cornerbacks as Riley Moss was also downgraded to out due to a ribs injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.