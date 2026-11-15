Raiders Star TE Brock Bowers Exits With Ankle Injury Against Seahawks
As if the Las Vegas Raiders offense couldn’t take any more hits. Star tight end Brock Bowers exited Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Seahawks early in the first quarter with a right ankle injury.
After initially trying to play through the ankle injury, Bowers returned to the field in the second quarter with his ankle heavily taped. However, he left the game later in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest after halftime.
Prior to his exit, Bowers hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and was quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s favorite target early in his first career start. With Bowers out, the Raiders will have to lean on running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer to carry the load offensively.
Bowers is believed to have rolled his ankle. The Raiders are already missing wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who is sidelined with an injury, adding to the adversity for Mendoza and the offense.
The Raiders currently held a 10-7 lead going into the start of the second half.
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