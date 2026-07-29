Arizona Cardinals Over/Under Win Total: Can AZ Outperform Low Expectations?

In 2025, the Arizona Cardinals won just three games and finished last in the NFC West.

Their offense ranked 23rd in the NFL, averaging 20.9 points per game, while the defense struggled mightily, finishing 29th in scoring defense (28.7 points allowed per game) and 27th in total defense (357.7 yards allowed per game).

Despite a new coaching staff and some offseason additions, the Cardinals have the lowest regular-season win total in the NFL.

So with that, let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Arizona Cardinals

Over 3.5: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

Under 3.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: Since 2015, the Cardinals have only had an above .500 record just one time (2021).

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Cardinals parted ways with head coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons with the team. Arizona quickly turned to former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, hiring him as the franchise's 45th head coach in early February. LaFleur brought in Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator while retaining Nick Rallis as the defensive coordinator.

Arizona made big moves on offense this offseason, releasing quarterback Kyler Murray, who was with the team for seven seasons. The Cardinals will start Jacoby Brissett, who signed a reworked one-year contract worth $15.5 million guaranteed.

In the draft, Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick. It also brought in Tyler Allgeier in free agency. However, despite the offensive additions, significant questions remain on the defensive side of the ball.

Odds: This upcoming season, Arizona is the +10000 last choice to win the NFC West, the +20000 last choice to win the NFC and the +50000 last choice to win the Super Bowl.