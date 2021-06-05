National Basketball Association Nets star James Harden exits with hamstring injury early in Game 1 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the NBA playoffs grabbed fans' attention from the very beginning — but not because of the stars on the court.

James Harden, the offensive engine of the Brooklyn Nets juggernaut, left the court after appearing to injure his hamstring on his very first drive of the game Saturday, just seconds into the first quarter. He walked straight off the court and into his team's locker room.

The Nets will have to battle the Milwaukee Bucks without Harden in Game 1, as he was reported to have left the building to undergo an MRI not long after sustaining the injury.

Harden suffered a right hamstring strain earlier this season, and it caused him to miss 21 games.

Injuries have been a recurring story in these NBA playoffs, with Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and other stars struggling to stay on the court.

Here's how the NBA world reacted on social media to Harden's hamstring:

