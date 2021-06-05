National Basketball Association
Nets star James Harden exits with hamstring injury early in Game 1 Nets star James Harden exits with hamstring injury early in Game 1
National Basketball Association

Nets star James Harden exits with hamstring injury early in Game 1

1 day ago

The second round of the NBA playoffs grabbed fans' attention from the very beginning — but not because of the stars on the court.

James Harden, the offensive engine of the Brooklyn Nets juggernaut, left the court after appearing to injure his hamstring on his very first drive of the game Saturday, just seconds into the first quarter. He walked straight off the court and into his team's locker room.

The Nets will have to battle the Milwaukee Bucks without Harden in Game 1, as he was reported to have left the building to undergo an MRI not long after sustaining the injury.

Harden suffered a right hamstring strain earlier this season, and it caused him to miss 21 games.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Injuries have been a recurring story in these NBA playoffs, with Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and other stars struggling to stay on the court.

Here's how the NBA world reacted on social media to Harden's hamstring:

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Crisis Averted
National Basketball Association

Crisis Averted

Crisis Averted
On the verge of disaster for the second straight postseason, the Clippers finally came up clutch, Melissa Rohlin writes.
14 hours ago
Young No More
National Basketball Association

Young No More

Young No More
Trae Young's superstar maturation continued Sunday, as he guided the Hawks past the 76ers in Game 1.
17 hours ago
NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Time for Game 7
National Basketball Association

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Time for Game 7

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Time for Game 7
The Clippers ousted the Mavs in Game 7, while Philly fell at home to Atlanta in Game 1. Here are Sunday's top moments from the NBA!
21 hours ago
Bubble Over
Los Angeles Lakers

Bubble Over

Bubble Over
In the end, the NBA bubble in Orlando proved both fortuitous and calamitous for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
1 day ago
Not Missing A Beat
National Basketball Association

Not Missing A Beat

Not Missing A Beat
No James Harden? No problem for the Brooklyn Nets, who cruised to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks