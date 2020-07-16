Bubba Wallace Wallace's All-Star Bid Ends In Wreck 3 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bubba Wallace raced his way into NASCAR's All-Star event last year, and he was looking for a repeat on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the No. 43 car wrecked out of the night's All-Star Open when he was involved in a collision with Michael McDowell on lap 17.

Wallace voiced his clear displeasure with McDowell after he made his way to the garage, calling him "a joke":

Wallace also left the front bumper from his wrecked vehicle on McDowell's trailer:

The All-Star Open preceded the night's main All-Star Race, with three drivers qualifying for the main event, plus one additional driver who wins a fan vote.

The rest of the field is made up of drivers who have won races this season and last, along with previous Cup Series winners. And on Wednesday night, Chase Elliott took home the $1 million prize, then was thrilled to celebrate with fans in attendance.

However, Wallace did not walk away from th All-Star festivities empty-handed.

Earlier in the day, he won the 2020 Byrnsie Award, which celebrates "an individual in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series who embodies principles Byrnes portrayed daily in his personal and professional life — preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area."

The award was established in 2015 in honor of late FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes, who passed away following a courageous battle with cancer. Previous winners include Jimmie Johnson and Darrell Waltrip.

