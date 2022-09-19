NASCAR Cup Series Tyler Reddick and RCR: What’s next for their broken relationship? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick picked a walk-out song for driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway to match the swirling drama around him.

As he walked out to "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys, it was a subtle acknowledgment of the twists and turns of the way his season off the track has developed.

Reddick had one of his more frustrating weeks of 2022 as he lost his crew for 2023 and lost his championship chances for 2022 in a span of five days.

The 26-year-old driver had announced in July that he would leave Richard Childress Racing following the 2023 season. Childress, the team owner, wasn't happy that Reddick gave him notice of his decision just an hour before it was announced.

The spurned Childress clapped back Tuesday when he announced that Reddick's crew would be used by Kyle Busch next year as the two-time Cup champion was hired to replace Reddick a year before Reddick was even set to leave.

Childress pledged to obtain a charter and run a third car for Reddick, with more details coming later this month.

But for Reddick, it had to hurt. All he talked about the past two months was racing as hard as he can through the end of 2023 with a crew that has worked well with him.

He appeared to be doing that Saturday at Bristol before getting caught up in an accident that wounded his car to the point of needing extensive repairs on pit road. He ended up failing to advance to the next playoff round by two spots.

"I saw the crash happen," said Reddick, who had a flat tire and crashed a week earlier at Kansas to put him on the elimination bubble entering Bristol. "I checked up. I just got ran over. ... We had two bad races — bad finishes.

"We had two really good race cars [the past two races] and we didn't capitalize on it and that was enough to miss it."

Reddick knew he didn't control his own destiny over the final stage as he was 30 laps down and needed others to fall out to gain the points he needed to advance.

"It feels terrible," he said. "It's out of your control. ... Hoping for others' misfortune is no way to really race."

Now Reddick must navigate the next month, maybe more, knowing his future is somewhat out of his control.

"He said he's got a plan, and he's got details for me, so we'll just see what they are when it's time to talk," Reddick said about Childress.

Childress said that hiring Busch to replace Reddick facilitated the crew decision because it would hurt Busch to have one crew his first year and then a different crew in following years.

He told Reddick about the crew change for next year, likely not ironically, about an hour before the Busch hiring was announced.

"It wasn't tense," Reddick said. "He was just filling me [in on] what was going on. I understand because I am moving on. All good."

Reddick refused to get into a war of words in the media with his car owner.

"I looked at it from the business point of view, and I feel like how they're approaching it with Kyle coming in and being with the 8 team. They're looking ahead to the future and what's going to be best for them in the long term," Reddick said.

"I'm sure how people could think it's personal, but I'm not looking at it that way."

Working with a new crew next year won't be anything new for Reddick. He has driven for seven different organizations in the Xfinity Series (three on a full-time or regular part-time basis and four for just some select races).

What he doesn't want is for 2023 to become a throw-away year of sorts.

"It should come together good ... because I work really hard and really want it," Reddick said.

Few doubt that Reddick won't continue to race hard. It's the only way he knows how to race. He's a competitor at heart.

"He does a really good job of tuning stuff out and just going to work," said his current teammate Austin Dillon. "You can't deny Tyler Reddick's speed each and every weekend."

Obviously it would make things easier on all involved if Reddick can land at 23XI Racing a year early. That could happen if Kurt Busch does not return after suffering a concussion that has kept him out the past two months.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, said he won't push Busch to make a decision. He has no doubt that wherever Reddick lands, he will race hard.

"One thing we've seen over the last couple of months is Tyler Reddick has continued to be a professional," Hamlin said. "He's given his team 110 percent. ... No matter what the circumstances getting thrown at him, I'm very certain that he's going to maintain that level of professionalism and take it in stride."

His competitors are certainly aware of his situation and wonder where Reddick's allegiances will be the rest of the season. He showed a few weeks ago at Daytona that he was still a dedicated RCR driver as he helped push Dillon to the win to get him into the playoffs.

"He's got to make his own decisions out there on what to do, but I'm sure it's a little awkward for him," said former Cup champion Joey Logano. "Who knows? I guess it will be awkward for next year, too."

That's exactly the question. Who knows? Reddick indicated he doesn't.

"It's out of my hands," Reddick said. "As I've said to everybody, I plan on finishing what I agreed to do at RCR.

"I want to see that through the end, whether that is the 8 car or whatever car it will be."

