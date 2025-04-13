National Hot Rod Association
Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart earns first career Top Fuel victory in NHRA
National Hot Rod Association

Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart earns first career Top Fuel victory in NHRA

Updated Apr. 13, 2025 9:25 p.m. ET

Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart won the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on Sunday for his first career Top Fuel victory.

The 53-year-old Stewart had a winning run of 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He held off Antron Brown at the finish, and also beat Justin Ashley and Jasmine Salinas in the final.

"You sure as hell appreciate it more when you struggle like we did," Stewart said. "All the credit goes to this team. I’m so proud of my guys. There’s so many great partners here and I have a great team standing there. I have a feeling I’m really going to be hurting in the morning, but it sure as hell is going to be worth it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart is a three-time Cup Series champion with 49 career victories in the sport's top division. He was named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers of all time.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Hot Rod Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Tony Stewart Tony Stewart
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes