Jeff Gordon named vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, will leave FOX

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Analyst

Jeff Gordon has served in a leadership role at Hendrick Motorsports since becoming an equity owner in the organization in 1999, with one of his first acts encouraging Rick Hendrick to hire an unproven Jimmie Johnson.

That decision turned out pretty well for the organization, as Johnson’s seven titles eclipsed that of the four-time Cup champion Gordon, who has mentored drivers and advised the organization for more than two decades.

And now is the time for him to do more.

Gordon will leave his role as a FOX Sports analyst to dedicate himself full-time to Hendrick Motorsports, where he takes the role of vice chairman. Formally, he doesn’t assume that title until Jan. 1, but don’t expect him to wait that long in wielding his influence as the No. 2 person in the organization behind the man whose name is on the building.

Gordon will focus on competition and marketing efforts, working alongside team president Marshall Carlson (Hendrick’s son-in-law) and general manager Jeff Andrews.

"I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me," Gordon said in a news release. "In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. ... Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team."

Retiring from full-time racing after the 2015 season, Gordon drove eight races for HMS in 2016 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined because of concussions. Gordon continued at the organization in an advisory role as a co-owner since his retirement and often could be seen during the non-FOX portion of the season at the track working with the Hendrick teams and sponsors.

"Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track," said Gordon, who won 93 Cup races in his career.

For the past six seasons, Gordon has worked in the FOX Sports booth as an analyst during races over the first half of the season.

"I cannot thank the entire FOX Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons," Gordon said. "I’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week.

"I’m certainly going to miss it, but I will forever be grateful to FOX for the experience and for the trust they’ve placed in me. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented group of people."

Gordon’s contract with FOX ends after the 2021 season, and he will still appear on FOX programming through the end of the year.

"Just like he did on the track, Jeff distinguished himself as an all-time winner on our FOX Sports team," said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks.

"While we are sad to see him go, everyone at FOX Sports wishes Jeff nothing but continued success."

It is hard to take the competitive spirit out of someone who hates to lose, and now Gordon can truly have more of an influence in producing more victories for the organization.

Both the 71-year-old Hendrick and 49-year-old Gordon probably wouldn’t be where they are today without one another. Gordon has a knack for being open to new ideas while understanding traditions and foundations that give strength to a sport and a team.

He is one of the few drivers with name recognition outside motorsports and remains the only NASCAR driver ever to host "Saturday Night Live." The Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation also has done incredible work both locally and internationally, giving Gordon a unique ability to create relationships and generate change both from inside the race shop and inside the boardroom.

Hendrick has always been known for putting people in the right positions, so few will doubt that this move is the right one to help give Hendrick Motorsports stability with a well-known figure when talking to potential sponsors, drivers and crew members. Gordon also will serve as the Hendrick representative on the team owner council.

"On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving," Hendrick said.

"He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships."

Hendrick said this is not an indication of him immediately scaling back his involvement as a team owner.

"I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time," Hendrick said.

"In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together."

