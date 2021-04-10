Cup Series NASCAR navigating 'Mother Nature' in Martinsville this weekend 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – With the NASCAR Xfinity race that started on Friday night suspended until Sunday afternoon, NASCAR hopes to get the Cup Series race in as scheduled on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup drivers are scheduled for 500 laps tonight around the 0.526-mile paper-clip-shaped Martinsville oval.

The race has a listed start time as 7:30 p.m. ET, which is the earliest the race could start. The green flag is currently scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The National Weather Service predicts a 70-90% chance of rain throughout the evening.

NASCAR’s policy is not to start a race that it doesn’t plan to finish. With Martinsville races typically taking about 3.5 hours to complete, that means NASCAR likely wouldn’t want to start much later than 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. ET, depending on the forecast.

Once a race gets started, NASCAR will do its best to get to an official race, which is halfway or the end of the second stage, whichever comes first. For the Cup race at Martinsville, with stages of 130 laps, 130 laps and 240 laps, the race would be official if Lap 250 has been completed (the end of the second stage is Lap 260).

After it rained in the early evening on Friday, it took NASCAR an hour to dry the shortest asphalt oval on the circuit.

Xfinity drivers completed 91 laps on Friday before persistent rains returned and forced NASCAR to schedule the resumption of the race for noon Eastern on Sunday. NASCAR typically would have rescheduled the race for late Saturday morning or early afternoon, but because it made the call around 12:30 a.m. ET on Friday, it opted not to ask teams (which were planning to drive the two-plus hours to their base in the Charlotte area after the event), broadcast partners and others to return mid-morning to resume the race on Saturday.

NASCAR and Goodyear did conduct a test with wet weather tires on April 1 at Martinsville. While getting a favorable response from drivers Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher, there never was a plan to have those tires ready for this weekend. Needing 250-300 sets of tires for Xfinity and Cup, and needing time to construct and mount the tires on wheels, the earliest those tires could be available for flat, short tracks is likely this summer.

If the Cup race is postponed on Saturday, it is likely both races would run on Sunday. Crew chiefs indicated they expect a mid-afternoon or late-afternoon start for the Cup race. NASCAR and networks are hesitant to announce exact contingency plans because they can change depending on the forecast and other variables.

NASCAR typically tries to race on Saturday night, instead of its usual Sunday, on the weekend of the Masters. All the races from Martinsville are scheduled to be telecast on FS1.

