Caleb Williams named honorary starter for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Caleb Williams named honorary starter for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

3 hours ago

NASCAR returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to kick off the 2023 season with the Clash at the Coliseum, and it got a very special guest to kick things off. 

Caleb Williams, whose performances in the Coliseum as the USC Trojans quarterback during the 2022 college football season helped him win the Heisman Trophy, will serve as the honorary starter.

It marks a public return for Williams in the venue where he had so much success in his first year as a Trojan since transferring from Oklahoma. Williams finished with 4,537 passing yards while completing 66.6% of his passing attempts with 42 touchdown passes compared to just five interceptions. He also accounted for 382 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns with his legs. 

The Trojans went 11-3 in their first season under Williams' former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, including a perfect 7-0 record at home capped off by a win over archrival Notre Dame in USC's regular-season finale.

Williams will be far from the only celebrity in attendance at the Clash. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is set to perform before the race and actor Joel McHale will serve as the honorary race announcer. Singer Gwen Stefani also joined the FOX Sports booth during the qualifying heats.

You can see Williams back in the Coliseum to start the main event of the Clash at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

