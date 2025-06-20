MotoGP
How to watch MotoGP Italy: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
How to watch MotoGP Italy: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Published Jun. 20, 2025

The MotoGP World Championship roars into the rolling hills of Tuscany for the 2025 Gran Premio d’Italia, one of the crown jewels of the racing calendar. Held at the Mugello Circuit, this high-speed weekend features not only the full-length Grand Prix on Sunday but also the adrenaline-charged Sprint Race on Saturday. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 MotoGP season will start at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025. The sprint race will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 21st, 2025. 

Where is the MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia?

The race will take place at the Autodromo Internationale Del Mugello in Tuscany, Italy. The course is a 5.245km track with 15 turns, long straights, and has proved itself to be one of the most challenging circuits for both riders and engineers alike. The race will consist of 23 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia will be broadcast live on FS1.

How can I stream MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia?

The 2025 MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP Gran Premio d'Italia Sprint Race Schedule

Friday, June 20

  • MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET
  • MotoGP Practice -  9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 21

  • MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 - 4:10 a.m. - 4:40 a.m. ET
  • MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 - 4:50 a.m. - 5:10 a.m. ET
  • MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 - 5:15 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET
  • MotoGP Tissot Sprint Race - 9:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 22

