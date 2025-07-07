MotoGP
How to watch MotoGP Germany Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Published Jul. 11, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET

The MotoGP World Championship shifts to the heart of Europe for the 2025 German Grand Prix at the legendary Sachsenring. One of the most technically demanding circuits on the calendar, the Sachsenring is known for its tight corners, elevation changes, and passionate German crowd. The action-packed weekend features the high-intensity Sprint Race on Saturday, followed by the main Grand Prix showdown on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MotoGP Germany Grand Prix, including schedule, start times, how to watch on TV, and streaming options.

When is the MotoGP Germany Grand Prix? What time do the races start?

The Sprint Race is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, while the full Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Where is the MotoGP Germany Grand Prix held?

The event takes place at the Sachsenring in Saxony, Germany. The circuit is 3.671 km long and features 13 turns. The Grand Prix will feature 30 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP Germany Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Germany Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FS2.

How can I stream MotoGP Germany Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Germany Grand Prix will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP Germany Grand Prix Weekend Schedule 

Friday, July 11

  • MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET
  • MotoGP Practice -  9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

