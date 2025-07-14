MotoGP How to watch Brno MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Jul. 18, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MotoGP World Championship arrives in Central Europe for the 2025 Czechia Grand Prix at the iconic Automotodrom Brno. A favorite among fans and riders alike, this flowing circuit tests precision and pace with its sweeping corners and elevation shifts. The weekend features Saturday’s high-stakes Sprint Race, followed by Sunday’s main event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix, including schedule, start times, how to watch on TV, and streaming options.

When is the MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix? What time do the races start?

The Sprint Race is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, while the full Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Where is the MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix held?

The event takes place at the Automotodrom Brno in Brno, Czechia. The Grand Prix will feature 21 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FS2.

How can I stream MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

Friday, July 18

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 19

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 - 4:10 a.m. - 4:40 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 - 4:50 a.m. - 5:05 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 - 5:15 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Czechia Grand Prix Sprint Race - 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 20

