How to watch MotoGP Assen: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

The MotoGP World Championship heads north to the iconic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. Known as "The Cathedral of Speed," Assen delivers a historic and fast-paced challenge, beloved by riders and fans alike. The weekend lineup includes the electrifying Sprint Race on Saturday followed by the main Grand Prix event on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MotoGP TT Assen, including schedule, start times, how to watch on TV, and streaming options.

When is the MotoGP TT Assen? What time do the races start?

The Sprint Race is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, while the full Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Where is the MotoGP TT Assen held?

The event takes place at the TT Circuit Assen in Assen, Netherlands. The circuit is 4.542 km long and features 18 turns. The Grand Prix will cover 26 laps.

How can I watch MotoGP TT Assen? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP TT Assen will be broadcast live on FS1.

How can I streamMotoGP TT Assen? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MotoGP TT Assen will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 MotoGP TT Assen Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 27

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 - 4:45 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 28

MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 - 4:10 a.m. - 4:40 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 - 4:50 a.m. - 5:10 a.m. ET

MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 - 5:15 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. ET

MotoGP Tissot Sprint (13 laps) - 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 29

