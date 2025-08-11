NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch INDYCAR Milwaukee: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Aug. 15, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The INDYCAR Series heads to the Midwest for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, returning to the historic Milwaukee Mile, one of the sport’s most iconic oval tracks. Tune in for high-speed action and a classic short-oval challenge. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Milwaukee? What time do the races start?

The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR Milwaukee?

The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park in Milwaukee, WI. The legendary Milwaukee Mile on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin is a one-mile oval that truly drives more like a road course because of the 9-degree banking in the turns, which produces some of the most exciting racing. Drivers can't go flat out on the course, which creates overtaking opportunities in the turns as well as the straights. The Mile opened in 1903 and little has changed to the configuration. The race will be 250 laps over 250 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Milwaukee? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Milwaukee?

The 2025 Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Milwaukee Schedule

Saturday, August 23rd

Sunday, August 24th

