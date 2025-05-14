NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, streaming Published May. 16, 2025 8:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX, with exciting events throughout the month of May. Keep reading for key details, including qualifications dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When are the Indy 500 Qualifications?

The Indy 500 Qualifications schedule runs from Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18. Check out the complete schedule below:

Friday, May 16 - Fast Friday

Qualification Draw - 6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where is the Indy 500?

The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The track is 200 laps, 500 miles, and features straightaways that are 5/8ths of a mile long.

How can I watch the 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications?

The 2025 Indy 500 Qualifications will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

