NTT INDYCAR SERIES Casey Irsay Foyt, daughter of late Colts owner Jim Irsay, named honorary starter for Indy 500 Updated May. 25, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Casey Irsay Foyt, the daughter of late Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, will serve as the honorary starter for the Indianapolis 500 and wave the green flag on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city’s unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it’s incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim’s contributions to our city and state," Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles told INDYCAR.com. "Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim."

Jim Irsay died in his sleep on Wednesday, May 21 at the age of 65. His daughters, Casey Irsay Foyt, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson will succeed him as co-owners of the Colts.

Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and was involved with marketing and community relations. Before that, she attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in sports marketing. Foyt most recently worked for the NFL in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share