MLS odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. New York City FC lines
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face New York City FC in a crucial match in the Herons' late-season attempt to qualify for the MLS playoffs.
NYCFC (8-10-13, 37 points) is tied for eighth/ninth place in the Eastern Conference with CF Montréal.
Inter Miami (9-15-5, 32 points) is in 14th place but just five points out of the final playoff berth. Inter Miami has also played two fewer matches than NYCFC.
The top nine teams in each conference advance to the postseason.
Can Messi & Co. keep up the hot play? Let's dive into the odds.
NYCFC at Inter Miami CF (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Result at the end of regulation
Moneyline: NYCFC +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total); Inter Miami CF +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Over/Under: 2.5 goals
Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)
Under: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)
[Related: Lionel Messi's MLS move exceeds expectations]
POPULAR MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Messi to score first goal: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Messi to score or assist: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Messi anytime assist: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Messi to score or be shown a card: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
*odds as of 9/30/2023
Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, has made an instant impact with Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals and accounting for five assists in 12 matches for the club.
