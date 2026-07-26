Yankees’ Injuries Continue As Cody Bellinger Heads To 10-Day IL With Hamstring Strain

The New York Yankees placed Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left hamstring strain that he sustained while he was rounding first base on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Jones has been recalled back up to the major league roster to take his spot.

Jones was called up earlier in the season, appearing in 31 games for the Yankees. He struggled at the plate, only hitting for a .224 batting average with two home runs and seven RBIs during his short time with the major league roster.

It’s a brutal hit for a Yankees offense already running low on pop. Bellinger was locked in at the plate, and now he’s on the injured list alongside reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Despite battling a wave of injuries, the Yankees are just two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. With the trade deadline approaching on Aug. 3 and the lineup in need of reinforcements, it's hard to imagine the Yankees remaining quiet and not making a move.

It also remains unclear how long Bellinger will be out, especially with his absence ranging from a few days to potentially much longer. This type of recovery could be a challenge for a Yankees team looking to finally make a true championship push under Aaron Boone.

After earning an All-Star nod this season, Bellinger has put together a solid season for the Yankees. He’s put together a .259 batting average with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .770 OPS through 102 games.

As the Yankees await Bellinger’s return, they will look to finish their weekend series against the Phillies on Sunday night.