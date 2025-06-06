NCAA Women's Softball Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady signs second $1M-plus NIL deal Updated Jun. 6, 2025 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million-plus name, image and likeness (NIL) deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The NIL deal came hours before Canady was set to pitch for the Red Raiders in the decisive Game 3 of the Women's College World Series championship series against Texas.

Canady signed a similar deal with Texas Tech last year after she had led Stanford to the World Series semifinals two straight years. It has paid off — she leads the nation in wins (34) and ERA (0.97) and has thrown every pitch for the Red Raiders in the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

