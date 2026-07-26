Rosenthal: Mets Could Move 'At Least' 6 Players Before MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Mets’ season has gone from World Series aspirations to a potential roster overhaul. With disappointment mounting in Queens, New York could become one of the busiest teams at the MLB Trade Deadline as the franchise shifts its focus toward selling.

At least, that’s the expectation from FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal on Saturday broke down the team’s plans ahead of the deadline and highlighted the potential trades that could be on the way.

In fact, he expects multiple players to be traded before the deadline, headlined by starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

"I expect them to make at least six trades," Rosenthal said. "I see Peralta and Holmes. Holmes has a player option, but he’s like Shane Bieber from last year, coming off a significant injury but will be in demand and decline that player option. The Mets don’t seem interested in giving him an extension."

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However, the Mets’ most valuable trade assets could come from their bullpen. Among the pitchers available is likely Luke Weaver, whose remaining year of team control could make him one of the most attractive relievers available at the deadline.

"The two lefty relievers, A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley," Rosenthal said. "Luis Robert Jr. and Tyrone Taylor and the big question will likely not be Lindor, but Luke Weaver. The Mets have him for another year. They want to compete in 2027, but the demand for relievers is always high."

If the Mets remain active at the deadline, their focus may not be limited to acquiring prospects. Instead, the team could target MLB-ready talent, as Rosenthal believes New York is looking to add major league players with the goal of being competitive again in 2027.

"The Mets are one of these teams that might not want prospects back," Rosenthal said. "They might want major league talent. With players on expiring contracts, I don’t know that you would get much either way, so it probably would be [prospects] back. But at the same time, they might look for major league help."