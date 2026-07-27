2026 MLB Odds: Red Sox Surge In AL Market After Winning Streak

The month of June was not kind to the Red Sox. In fact, they had two separate, four-game losing streaks and their odds to win the AL lengthened.

Then, the tide turned in Boston.

From July 3 to July 22, the Red Sox went on a 15-game winning streak and now their odds are on the move in the correct direction.

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, before Boston's 15-game heater, the squad's odds to take the AL banner were a lengthy +8000. Now that the Red Sox look competitive again, that line has shortened all the way to +850.

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From a betting perspective, a $10 wager on the Red Sox to win the AL at +8000 less than a month ago would have cashed for $810 — and that's if Boston ends up winning that side of the league.

Now, at +850, that $10 wager would cash in for only $95.

"The Red Sox season appeared to be over in June but a historic 15-game winning streak has Boston back in contention," Matthew Rasp, Senior Trader at BetMGM explained.

"Since the All-Star Break, 50% of money wagered has been on the Red Sox to win the American League."

Can Boston keep up its hot pace the rest of the season? (Getty Images)

Will the Red Sox be able to keep the pace, finish the second half of the season strong and win the AL — putting some cash in the pockets of bettors who back them?

According to FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar, it might be a tall task.

"While Boston’s turnaround is real in the standings, the jury is still out on whether it's sustainable," Thosar pointed out. "Starter Sonny Gray and closer Aroldis Chapman have anchored their successful run, but the Red Sox are still hitting the fewest home runs in baseball this season. And the AL has only five teams above .500 [six as of July 27], so small gains can look bigger than they are.

"Whether the front office commits to buying instead of selling Gray and Chapman in the next couple of weeks will be the real verdict on whether this is a genuine turnaround or a well-timed hot streak."