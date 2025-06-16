Baseball Arkansas' Gage Wood Throws 3rd No-Hitter in CWS history and a record 19 Ks Updated Jun. 16, 2025 7:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arkansas’ Gage Wood was on track to throw the first perfect game in College World Series history, but hit a Murray State batter in the bottom of the eighth inning.

He bounced back and finished off the third no-hitter in CWS history and first in 65 years on Monday, striking out a record 19 and never letting the Racers come close to getting a hit in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 victory.

While trying to close out the game in the ninth inning, Wood hit another Murray State batter, but it was reviewed and overturned for a "lean in", resulting in Wood's 17th strikeout of the afternoon.

Despite achieving a feat only two other pitchers have completed, when Wood was asked about his emotions following the game, he responded:

"I shouldn't have hit the guy… That's all I got to say."

Wood joined Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State in 1960 as the only pitchers to throw CWS no-hitters, and his defense was never really challenged as he dominated a Racers team that was making its first Omaha appearance.

The junior right-hander set the CWS record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. His bid for a perfect game ended in the eighth when his 2-2 breaking ball hit Dom Decker in his back foot. Wood, who got a foul out and consecutive strikeouts to end the inning, looked skyward and gave a primal scream and did a couple of high steps as he headed to the dugout.

With the victory, the three-seeded Razorbacks kept their CWS hopes alive and will play the loser of Louisiana State vs. UCLA on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

