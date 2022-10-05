Major League Baseball Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball nets $2 million offer 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An unforgettable moment in Major League Baseball history took place Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. Cameras zoomed in on Judge as he trotted around the bases, grinning from ear to ear as the entire Yankees dugout ran to greet the new AL home run king.

It was a moment baseball fans across the country will talk about for days, weeks, months and years to come.

So what about the individual who caught Judge's home run?

That lucky individual is Cory Youmans, a Texas Rangers fan who happened to be positioned perfectly in the front row of section 31 in left field when Judge launched No. 62 into the stands.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to Youmans for Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Youmans about acquiring the ball. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

"I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it," Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

"Good question. I haven’t thought about it," he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th from the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd homer. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. He added the team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.

"We did make an offer of $2 million and that offer is still valid," Cohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the home run ball.

"I don’t know where it’s at," he said. "We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it."

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to watch a baseball game at the three-year-old ballpark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

