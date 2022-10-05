Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball nets $2 million offer
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball nets $2 million offer

13 hours ago

An unforgettable moment in Major League Baseball history took place Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. Cameras zoomed in on Judge as he trotted around the bases, grinning from ear to ear as the entire Yankees dugout ran to greet the new AL home run king.

It was a moment baseball fans across the country will talk about for days, weeks, months and years to come.

So what about the individual who caught Judge's home run?

That lucky individual is Cory Youmans, a Texas Rangers fan who happened to be positioned perfectly in the front row of section 31 in left field when Judge launched No. 62 into the stands.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to Youmans for Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Youmans about acquiring the ball. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

"I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it," Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

"Good question. I haven’t thought about it," he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th from the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd homer. He said his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. He added the team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium.

"We did make an offer of $2 million and that offer is still valid," Cohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the home run ball.

"I don’t know where it’s at," he said. "We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it."

Youmans was among the crowd of 38,832, the largest to watch a baseball game at the three-year-old ballpark.

Aaron Judge blast 62nd Home-Run, breaks Roger Maris' AL, Yankees record

Aaron Judge blast 62nd Home-Run, breaks Roger Maris' AL, Yankees record
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the importance of this monumental moment and compare Aaron Judge's achievement to Barry Bonds' 73 HR season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Kansas City Royals fire manager Mike Matheny
Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals fire manager Mike Matheny

4 hours ago
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set

5 hours ago
2022 MLB playoffs: One thing that could make or break each team's postseason
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB playoffs: One thing that could make or break each team's postseason

9 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

11 hours ago
MLB releases complete wild-card schedule
Major League Baseball

MLB releases complete wild-card schedule

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes