2026 MLB Trade Deadline: Date, Time, Everything You Should Know

Trade season is heating up across Major League Baseball, and contenders and sellers alike are lining up moves before the deadline hits. Here's everything to know: when it is, where to follow the news, who's drawing interest and the storylines shaping the next few weeks.

When Is the MLB Trade Deadline?

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. ET.

For years, the deadline fell on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. The Commissioner's Office can now set the date anywhere between July 28 and Aug. 3 to avoid conflicting with that day's games.

What Is the MLB Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline is the last point in the season at which players on 40-man rosters can be dealt from one club to another. Players can still be placed and claimed on outright waivers after the deadline, but trades involving players on 40-man rosters are not permitted once it passes.

Minor leaguers who aren't on a 40-man roster can still be traded after the deadline.

For automatic postseason eligibility, a player generally must be on a club's 40-man roster, 60-day injured list or eligible restricted list as of noon ET on Sept. 1. Players on the restricted list are ineligible if they were suspended for performance-enhancing drugs during the season.

A player who was already in the organization by Aug. 31 but did not otherwise qualify may still be approved as an injury replacement through a petition to the Commissioner's Office. Players acquired in September or later are ineligible for the postseason.

Where Can I Follow MLB Trade Deadline News?

FOX Sports is tracking every deal, rumor and report leading into Aug. 3 in its 2026 MLB Trade Deadline buzz tracker , updated as news breaks.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Buzz, Trades Tracker: Peralta Expects Mets To Trade Him The 2026 MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the rumors, news and trades leading up to that day.

Who Are the Top Trade Candidates?

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Skubal remains the biggest name heading toward the deadline. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner can become a free agent after the season.

Detroit is reportedly considering a middle path in which it trades Skubal for a package containing both a controllable rotation replacement and prospects for the future, according to The Athletic. The Tigers could also retain their ace and continue pursuing a postseason spot.

Mason Miller, Padres

Miller enters July 27 with a 0.86 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 41 ⅔ innings this season. He's under club control through 2029, so he wouldn't be a rental.

The Mariners, Pirates and Yankees have been mentioned as the leading suitors if Miller becomes available. Recent reports, however, indicate that the Padres are more likely to keep him as they remain in postseason contention.

CJ Abrams, Nationals

Washington isn't "shopping" its two-time All-Star shortstop, but the club will listen to offers, according to The Athletic. The Yankees, Brewers and Red Sox have been linked to Abrams.

The 25-year-old enters July 27 batting .297 with 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a .940 OPS. He hit two home runs Sunday, surpassing Ian Desmond for the most in a season by a Nationals shortstop. Abrams is under club control through 2028.

Reid Detmers, José Soriano and Zach Neto, Angels

The Angels own the worst record in the American League and are "very open" to trading controllable players if the right offers come in, according to ESPN.

Soriano and Detmers are both under club control through 2028, while shortstop Zach Neto is under club control through 2029.

Clay Holmes, Mets

Holmes hasn't pitched in the majors since May 15 because of a fractured right fibula, but there's a greater chance the Mets trade him than extend him, according to The Athletic.

The right-hander posted a 2.39 ERA across nine starts before the injury. He made his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse and is expected to make at least one more before returning.

Freddy Peralta, Mets

Peralta, who can become a free agent after the season, said he's operating under the assumption that he'll be traded.

New York acquired him from Milwaukee over the winter, but he's 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts and has failed to complete five innings in four of his past five outings.

Foster Griffin, Nationals

Griffin has emerged as a prominent trade candidate because he can become a free agent after the season.

The left-hander made the NL All-Star team after signing a one-year deal with the Nationals. Before joining Washington, he had not pitched in MLB since 2022 and spent three seasons in Japan. Some rival executives reportedly expect Washington to trade him, although the Nationals' position in the wild-card race complicates that decision.

Heliot Ramos and Casey Schmitt, Giants

Outfielder Heliot Ramos and utility infielder Casey Schmitt have drawn trade interest, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Scouts from the Mariners and Phillies attended a recent Giants game as teams evaluated San Francisco's potential trade pieces.

Neither player would be a rental. Both remain under club control beyond this season, which would increase the Giants' asking price.

Deal Already Done

Not every move is still a rumor. The Rockies sent right-hander Seth Halvorsen to the Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek.

What Are the Key Storylines to Follow?

Will the Tigers Trade Skubal?

Detroit enters July 27 with a 50-56 record. The Tigers are 3.5 games behind the final AL wild-card spot and six games back in the AL Central after going 6-4 since the All-Star break.

Manager A.J. Hinch says the team is blocking out the trade buzz around its ace and focusing on winning games. The front office must weigh the value of a potentially franchise-altering return against another postseason push with Skubal.

Are the Rays Buying Big?

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League at 62-43 and, according to one rival executive who spoke to The Athletic, could be the deadline's biggest surprise buyer.

The Rays haven't made the playoffs since 2023 and enter July 27 with a three-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Are the Angels Selling Everything?

Los Angeles enters July 27 with an AL-worst 42-64 record, and new general manager John Mozeliak says the front office is approaching the deadline with an open mind.

Soriano, Detmers and Neto are the most prominent names mentioned as potential trade chips. Their remaining years of club control mean the Angels would need significant returns to move them.

Are the Mets in Sell Mode?

New York enters July 27 at 44-62 and in last place in the NL East. The Mets have reportedly indicated to other teams that they are prepared to sell.

Holmes and Peralta appear to be trending toward the trade block, with Peralta himself acknowledging that he expects to be dealt.

Will the Nationals Move Abrams and Griffin?

Washington is 54-52 and only one game behind Arizona for the final NL wild-card spot, complicating its deadline direction.

The Nationals aren't actively shopping Abrams, even as they listen to offers for their All-Star shortstop. Griffin's expiring contract makes him a more conventional trade candidate, but Washington's unexpected postseason contention could make it difficult to move one of its best starters.