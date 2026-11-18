The No. 3 UConn Huskies visit the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

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UConn is 4-0 with wins over then-No. 16 Michigan, 85-77, and Ohio State, 84-68, on Nov. 13.

Arizona lost to UCLA 84-75 on Nov. 2, then won three straight, the latest an 80-69 victory at Auburn on Nov. 13 that made the Wildcats 3-1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arizona

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nils Machowski averaged 17.2 points at Wofford last season, but he is averaging just 0.8 points through four games for UConn.

He is shooting 10.0 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from 3-point range. Machowski made 38.2 percent from deep last season and scored as many as 37 points in a game. UConn has scored at least 83 points in every game, but more bench scoring would help against No. 12 Arizona at McKale Center.

A Pima County judge declared RJ Godfrey eligible ahead of the UConn game under NCAA Bylaw 12.6, a court order that clears him to join Arizona. He shot 61.2 percent from the field at Clemson last season and averaged 11.9 points for the Tigers after scoring 6.5 at Georgia the year before.

Godfrey scored as many as 22 in a game. His inside efficiency would help against a No. 3 Huskies team that beat Michigan 85-77 on Nov. 6.

Averaging 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds for Arizona, Motiejus Krivas is making 64.9 percent of his shots.

He scored 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Cal Poly on Nov. 5. Krivas averaged 10.5 points last season, so he is up 7.0 points per game, and he is making 81.5 percent at the line. He also had 12 rebounds in the win at Auburn on Nov. 13, and the Wildcats will lean on him against UConn.

UConn vs. Arizona Odds