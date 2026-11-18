The South Dakota Coyotes visit the No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

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South Dakota lost four straight, including 87-85 to Cal State Fullerton and 87-76 to Houston Christian, before beating Doane 81-57 on Nov. 15 to get to 2-4.

Nebraska is 4-0 and beat Boise State 102-75 on Nov. 15, with Providence the only opponent to come within 20 points.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch South Dakota vs. Nebraska

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jahni Summers scored 24 points against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 4, his season high, and is averaging 10.8 points over six games.

He has made every free throw he has attempted, but he is shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from 3-point range. Summers averaged 9.9 points at Sacramento State last season and made 42.2 percent of his 3-pointers. He also had 17 against Mount Marty in the opener, and South Dakota now visits a No. 24 Nebraska team at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

At Central Connecticut State last season, Melo Sanchez made 42.8 percent of his 3-pointers and averaged 9.6 points with a high of 23.

He has played three of South Dakota's six games this season, averaging 1.7 points in 5.7 minutes with a high of five against Mount Marty. Sanchez shot 80.0 percent at the line last season. South Dakota needs shooting, so his 3-point stroke could earn him more minutes in the road game at Nebraska in Lincoln.

Pryce Sandfort is averaging 21 points and shooting 58 percent from the field for Nebraska, up from 17.8 points last season.

He is making 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 92.9 percent at the line, and he scored 25 points against Providence on Nov. 7. Sandfort made 40.1 percent from deep last season, so the shooting has held up while the scoring has climbed. He has led Nebraska in scoring in three games, including 22 against Lindenwood on Nov. 11.

Averaging 10.8 points on 73.7 percent shooting for Nebraska, Damon Wilkinson is making 60.0 percent from 3-point range.

He has made 85.7 percent of his free throws and scored a season-high 19 points. Wilkinson averaged 13.9 points at South Dakota State last season with a high of 24. He averages 4.0 rebounds with a high of 7 against Providence on Nov. 7, and he will need to hold his own on the glass against South Dakota.

South Dakota vs. Nebraska Odds