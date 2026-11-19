The Oregon State Beavers face the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon State is 5-0 after a 109-71 win over East Texas A&M on Nov. 16. The Beavers turn it over 11.4 times per game, a problem against an opponent that averages 8.3 steals.

Oregon is 3-0 after a 100-66 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 11. The Ducks lead the country at 60.4% shooting from the field, so Oregon State's defense faces the most accurate offense in college basketball.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Oregon State's offense starts with Daniel Freitag, who leads the Beavers at 18.6 points per game and scored 23 on 7-of-9 shooting against East Texas A&M on Nov. 16. He scored 21 against Eastern Washington on Nov. 9 and 23 against Weber State in the Nov. 2 opener.

Freitag shoots 47.7% from the field with 42 free throws and nine 3-pointers, and he adds 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game against 1.6 turnovers. Oregon's 68.7 points allowed per game make Freitag's shot-making the Beavers' first answer.

Josiah Lake II sets the pace for Oregon State, leading the Beavers with 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points against East Texas A&M on Nov. 16 with four assists and two steals, making 2 of 5 from 3-point range and all eight of his free throws.

Lake had six assists against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 13 and five against Weber State on Nov. 2. Oregon coughs it up 10.3 times per game, a supply of loose balls for Oregon State's steals leader.

Oregon trusts Fred Payne with the ball, and he has not committed a turnover this season while averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 assists per game. He scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Eastern Washington on Nov. 6 and had five assists against Montana in the Nov. 2 opener.

Payne shoots 55.2% from the field, has made five 3-pointers and averages 1.3 steals as Oregon scores 95.0 points and averages 26.0 assists per game. The Ducks need that ball security to keep their offense moving against an Oregon State defense that allows 69.8 points per game.

Malique Ewin is averaging a double-double for Oregon with 11.0 rebounds and 10.7 points per game. He had 13 rebounds against Montana on Nov. 2 and 13 against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 11, and his high is 14 points.

Ewin also averages 4.0 assists and shoots 65.0% from the field, with no 3-pointers and six free throws, so his scoring comes close to the basket. Oregon State collects 38.4 rebounds per game, so Ewin has to win a fight for every board.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds