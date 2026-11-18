The IU Indy Jaguars visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

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IU Indy won its first three games, including a 75-74 escape against Tennessee-Martin, before a 79-75 loss at Morehead State on Nov. 14 left the Jaguars 3-1.

Penn State beat Canisius 97-57 and Chattanooga 97-93, lost 82-76 to Pittsburgh on Nov. 8, then beat Mercyhurst 72-57 and New Haven 86-52 to get to 4-1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch IU Indy vs. Penn State

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Gus Etchison leads IU Indy in scoring at 13.3 points per game, and his 24 points in the one-point win over UT Martin on Nov. 7 are his season high.

He made 4 of 8 3-pointers that night and is shooting 33.3 percent from deep with an 87.5 percent mark at the line. Etchison averaged 8.8 points at Idaho State last season, so his jump has been big. He also led the Jaguars with 3 assists in that game, and they will need him again at Bryce Jordan Center.

Through four games for Penn State, Brant Byers is averaging 9.3 points on 30.3 percent shooting.

He is making 28.0 percent of his 3-pointers and 76.9 percent of his free throws. Byers averaged 14.2 points at Miami (Ohio) last season and made 39.8 percent from deep, so the track record is there. He has a season-high 14 points and had 4 assists against Chattanooga on Nov. 5. He will try to lift those numbers against IU Indy.

IU Indy vs. Penn State Odds