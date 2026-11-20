The Eastern Illinois Panthers visit the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Eastern Illinois is 1-5 after a 96-50 loss at No. 15 Vanderbilt on Nov. 17. The Panthers are being outscored by 17.0 points per game, and this is their second straight road game against a ranked opponent.

Illinois is 4-1 after a 99-78 win at No. 5 Duke on Nov. 17. That 21-point road win over a top-five team came from an offense that averages 103.4 points per game, among the top five in the country.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Back-to-back 20-point games put Gavin Welch at 12.2 points per game for Eastern Illinois. The senior forward scored 21 on 7-of-14 shooting against Blackburn on Nov. 11 and a season-high 24 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 15, when he made 7 of 15 shots in 35 minutes.

Welch has made 20 3-pointers in six games and shoots 42.1% from the field, and he averages 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He scored nine points at Vanderbilt on Nov. 17. Illinois' 18.0 rebounding margin makes every possession Welch finishes from deep count for Eastern Illinois.

Tanner Vogel leads Eastern Illinois on the glass at 6.7 rebounds per game and adds 10.2 points. The center had 11 points and 11 rebounds at Iowa on Nov. 6 and 16 points with six rebounds at Vanderbilt on Nov. 17.

Vogel also leads the Panthers with 0.7 blocks per game and had nine points and two blocks at Notre Dame on Nov. 9. A 51.6 to 29.2 rebounding gap puts the Panthers' top rebounder under heavy pressure inside.

Illinois gets all-around production from Quentin Coleman, who has 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He scored 27 points with eight rebounds in the win at Duke on Nov. 17 and made 5 of 6 3-pointers in the 84-78 loss at Texas Tech on Nov. 10.

Coleman leads the Illini with 2.6 steals per game and had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against FDU on Nov. 2. Eastern Illinois' 14.7 turnovers per game hand Illinois' steals leader a steady supply of chances.

A 46-point game at Duke on Nov. 17, with 14 made field goals and 16 made free throws, lifted Andrej Stojakovic's scoring average to 27.0 points per game. He had 25 against Penn on Nov. 5 and has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his five games this season.

Stojakovic, who leads Illinois in scoring, also averages 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists and makes 6.6 free throws per game. Illinois' offense runs through Stojakovic, who faces an Eastern Illinois defense that allows 83.7 points per game.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Odds