PGA Tour U.S. Open Winners: List of champions by year Published Jun. 12, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It’s a championship steeped in grit, history, and iconic moments—dating back to 1895. The U.S. Open is the ultimate test in golf, where legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan etched their names into the game’s toughest major. From punishing rough to dramatic finishes, it remains one of golf’s most revered and demanding traditions.

Check out the complete list of PGA U.S. Open winners including country, total par, and total score:

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf Virginia, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

U.S. Open Champions:

2024: Bryson DeChambeau (274, −6)

2023: Wyndham Clark (270, −10)

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (274, −6)

2021: Jon Rahm (278, −6)

2020: Bryson DeChambeau (274, −6)

2019: Gary Woodland (271, −13)

2018: Brooks Koepka (281, +1)

2017: Brooks Koepka (272, −16)

2016: Dustin Johnson (276, −4)

2015: Jordan Spieth (275, −5)

2014: Martin Kaymer (271, −9)

2013: Justin Rose (281, +1)

2012: Webb Simpson (281, +1)

2011: Rory McIlroy (268, −16)

2010: Graeme McDowell (284, E)

2009: Lucas Glover (276, −4)

2008: Tiger Woods (281, −1)

2007: Angel Cabrera (285, +5)

2006: Geoff Ogilvy (285, +5)

2005: Michael Campbell (280, E)

2004: Retief Goosen (276, −4)

2003: Jim Furyk (272, −8)

2002: Tiger Woods (277, −3)

2001: Retief Goosen (276, −4)

2000: Tiger Woods (272, −12)

1999: Payne Stewart (279, −1)

1998: Lee Janzen (280, E)

1997: Ernie Els (276, −4)

1996: Steve Jones (278, −2)

1995: Corey Pavin (280, E)

1994: Ernie Els (279, −5)

1993: Lee Janzen (272, −8)

1992: Tom Kite (285, −3)

1991: Payne Stewart (282, −6)

1990: Hale Irwin (280, −8)

1989: Curtis Strange (278, −2)

1988: Curtis Strange (278, −6)

1987: Scott Simpson (277, −3)

1986: Raymond Floyd (279, −1)

1985: Andy North (279, −1)

1984: Fuzzy Zoeller (276, −4)

1983: Larry Nelson (280, −4)

1982: Tom Watson (282, −6)

1981: David Graham (273, −7)

1980: Jack Nicklaus (272, −8)

1979: Hale Irwin (284, E)

1978: Andy North (285, +1)

1977: Hubert Green (278, −2)

1976: Jerry Pate (277, −3)

1975: Lou Graham (287, +3)

1974: Hale Irwin (287, +7)

1973: Johnny Miller (279, −5)

1972: Jack Nicklaus (290, +2)

1971: Lee Trevino (280, E)

1970: Tony Jacklin (281, −7)

1969: Orville Moody (281, +1)

1968: Lee Trevino (275, −5)

1967: Jack Nicklaus (275, −5)

1966: Billy Casper Jr. (278, −2)

1965: Gary Player (282, +2)

1964: Ken Venturi (278, −2)

1963: Julius Boros (293, +9)

1962: Jack Nicklaus (283, −1)

1961: Gene Littler (281, +1)

1960: Arnold Palmer (280, −4)

1959: Billy Casper Jr. (282, +2)

1958: Tommy Bolt (283, +3)

1957: Dick Mayer (282, +2)

1956: Cary Middlecoff (281, +1)

1955: Jack Fleck (287, +7)

1954: Ed Furgol (284, +4)

1953: Ben Hogan (283, −5)

1952: Julius Boros (281, +1)

1951: Ben Hogan (287, +7)

1950: Ben Hogan (287, +7)

1949: Cary Middlecoff (286, +2)

1948: Ben Hogan (276, −8)

1947: Lew Worsham (282, −2)

1946: Lloyd Mangrum (284, −4)

1941: Craig Wood (284, +4)

1940: Lawson Little (287, −1)

1939: Byron Nelson (284, +8)

1938: Ralph Guldahl (284, E)

1937: Ralph Guldahl (281, −7)

1936: Tony Manero (282, −6)

1935: Sam Parks Jr. (299, +11)

1934: Olin Dutra (293, +13)

1933: Johnny Goodman (287, −1)

1932: Gene Sarazen (286, +6)

1931: Billy Burke (292, +8)

1930: Bob Jones (287, −1)

1929: Bob Jones (294, +6)

1928: Johnny Farrell (294, +10)

1927: Tommy Armour (301, +13)

1926: Bob Jones (293, +5)

1925: Willie Macfarlane (291, +7)

1924: Cyril Walker (297, +9)

1923: Bob Jones (296, +8)

1922: Gene Sarazen (288, +8)

1921: James M. Barnes (289, +9)

1920: Edward Ray (295, +7)

1919: Walter Hagen (301, +17)

1916: Charles Evans Jr. (286, −2)

1915: Jerome D. Travers (297, +9)

1914: Walter Hagen (290, +2)

1913: Francis Ouimet (304, +20)

1912: John J. McDermott (294, −2)

1911: John J. McDermott (307, +3)

1910: Alex Smith (298, +6)

1909: George Sargent (290, E)

1908: Fred McLeod (322)

1907: Alex Ross (302)

1906: Alex Smith (295)

1905: Willie Anderson (314)

1904: Willie Anderson (303)

1903: Willie Anderson (307)

1902: Laurence Auchterlonie (307)

1901: Willie Anderson (331)

1900: Harry Vardon (313)

1899: Willie Smith (315)

1898: Fred Herd (328)

1897: Joe Lloyd (162)

1896: James Foulis (152)

1895: Horace Rawlins (173)

ADVERTISEMENT

Who has won the most U.S. Open titles?

Four players share the record for winning the most U.S. Open titles: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus, all with four wins. Below is a list of all the players who have won more than one U.S. Open:

Willie Anderson - 4 (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905)

Bobby Jones - 4 (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930)

Ben Hogan - 4 (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953)

Jack Nicklaus - 4 (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980)

Hale Irwin - 3 (1974, 1979, 1990)

Tiger Woods - 3 (2000, 2002, 2008)

Alex Smith - 2 (1906, 1910)

John J. McDermott- 2 (1911, 1912)

Walter Hagen - 2 (1914, 1919)

Gene Sarazen - 2 (1922, 1932)

Ralph Guldahl - 2 (1937, 1938)

Cary Middlecoff - 2 (1949, 1956)

Julius Boros - 2 (1952, 1963)

Billy Casper - 2 (1959, 1966)

Lee Trevino - 2 (1968, 1971)

Andy North - 2 (1978, 1985)

Curtis Strange - 2 (1988, 1989)

Payne Stewart - 2 (1991, 1999)

Ernie Els - 2 (1994, 1997)

Lee Janzen - 2 (1993, 1998)

Retief Goosen - 2 (2001, 2004)

Brooks Koepka - 2 (2017, 2018)

Bryson DeChambeau - 2 (2020, 2024)

share

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more