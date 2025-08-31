Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie, Makes Ace in Junior Players Championship

PGA Tour
Published Aug. 31, 2025 5:07 p.m. ET

Another year, another hole-in-one for the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods.

Charlie Woods made an ace on the third hole of the TPC Sawgrass on Sunday in the final round of the Junior Players Championship. Just like his hole-in-one in the final round of the PNC Championship last December, he wasn't sure that it went in until he heard the gallery.

Woods shot an even-par 72 to tie for 31st in the American Junior Golf Association event at the Stadium course where his father won twice at The Players Championship.

He finished 16 shots behind Miles Russell, who shot 70 to win by two. Russell reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur earlier this month and is an alternate for the Walker Cup.

Woods didn't have the only hole-in-one on Sunday. Guus Lafeber of the Netherlands had an ace on the par-3 eighth hole. He tied for 19th.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

