Tiger Woods, Rory McIlory teaming up to create PGA events

23 mins ago

Two of the PGA Tour's biggest stars are coming together to create a series of events, as LIV Golf continues to pluck some of the tour's biggest names.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are creating one-day events that will have some of the tour's top players face each other head-to-head in non-green grass, stadium environments, Golfweek's Eamon Lynch reported Monday. The series will complement the PGA Tour's schedule and is expected to begin in 2024, Lynch added.

A players-only meeting among members of the PGA Tour was held during the BMW Championship on Aug. 16, with Woods joining the meeting after being out since The Open Championship in July. The meeting was called in the wake of LIV Golf adding several stars from the PGA Tour, such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson

Woods and McIlroy have actually discussed the idea for nearly two years, using the LIV Golf situation as a reason to move forward in creating the series, according to Lynch. The duo pitched to fellow PGA Tour players that the venture will allow them build long-term equity in the events, Lynch added. 

McIlroy was passionate about the meeting when speaking with reporters last week. 

"We need to get the top guys together more often than we do," McIlroy said.

McIlroy also shared that the stars of the sport have to figure out an exact plan on how to strengthen the PGA Tour. 

"That's what we're working through, right?" McIlroy said. "What's the short-term, what's the medium-term, what's the long-term. That's something that we have to figure out."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is expected to announce more details at the Tour Championship later this week, according to Lynch. 

