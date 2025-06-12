PGA Tour
Patrick Reed hits the rarest of shots — an albatross — at the U.S. Open
Updated Jun. 12, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET

Patrick Reed made only the fourth double-eagle since the U.S. Open started keeping records some four decades ago, dunking in his second shot from 286 yards Thursday on the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont.

The so-called albatross is considered the rarest shot in golf, with only a few hundred being made a year across the world, compared to more than 30,000 holes-in-one.

Reed looked stunned after he hit a fairway wood onto the green, watched it bounce three times and then roll toward the hole. Unsure of where the ball went, he raised his palm to the sky, then pointed downward, asking if it went in.

The applause up at the green gave him the answer.

The 2018 Masters champion joins T.C. Chen (1985 at Oakland Hills), Shaun Micheel (2010 at Pebble Beach) and Nick Watney (2012 at the Olympics) as the only players to make an albatross at the U.S. Open since the event started keeping records in 1983.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

PGA Tour
