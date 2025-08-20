PGA Tour How to watch the 2025 PGA Tour Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Published Aug. 21, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Tour Championship tees off August 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. 30 players will compete and Scottie Scheffler is starting with the FedEx Cup points lead. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Tour Championship.

When does the 2025 Tour Championship start?

The first round starts on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with morning tee times beginning at 11:16 a.m. ET.

Jon Rahm vs Joaquin Niemann | LIV Golf Individual Championship Showdown 2025 Jon Rahm takes on Joaquin Niemann in a thrilling battle for the LIV Golf Individual Championship. Watch the key moments and see who comes out on top!

How can I watch the 2025 Tour Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Tour Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, August 21: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 22: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 23: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

How can I stream the 2025 Tour Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 Tour Championship can be streamed on Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Tour Championship on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What did you think of this story?

share

recommended 2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings Item 1 of 1

Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more