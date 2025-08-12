PGA Tour How to watch the 2025 BMW Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Published Aug. 14, 2025 7:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 BMW Championship tees off August 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. 50 players will compete and Scottie Scheffler is starting with the FedEx Cup points lead. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2025 BMW Championship.

When does the 2025 BMW Championship start?

The first round starts on Thursday, August 14, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 9:21 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2025 BMW Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 BMW Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Thursday, August 14: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 17: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

How can I stream the 2025 BMW Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 BMW Championship can be streamed on Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the BMW Championship on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

