How to Bet 2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA vs. Team Europe
The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to begin on Friday at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
Here are some of the ways to bet on the 45th edition of the event at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Sept. 25.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Tournament winner
USA: -165
Europe: +170
Tie: +1000
To lift the trophy
USA: -150
Europe: +120
Outright winner (draw no bet)
USA: -170
Europe: +145
Tournament spread (outright handicap)
USA +3.5: -600
Europe +5.5: -475
USA +2.5: -425
Europe +4.5: -330
USA +1.5: -295
Europe +3.5: -230
Europe +2.5: -160
Europe +1.5: -115
Total USA points
12.5-14: +245
14.5-15.5: +295
16-17: +400
0-12: +450
17.5+: +500
Total European points
11.5-12.5: +340
0-11: +360
15-16: +450
13-13.5: +475
14-14.5: +500
16.5+: +650
Day 1 match winners
DeChambeau/Thomas: -110
Rahm/Hatton: -120
Scheffler/Henley: -190
Aberg/Fitzpatrick: +140
Morikawa/English: +135
McIlroy/Fleetwood: -185
Schauffele/Cantlay: -155
Hovland/MacIntyre: +115
Day 1 foursomes winner
USA: +135
Europe: +170
Tie: +250
Day 2 foursomes winner
USA: +145
Europe: +160
Tie: +250
USA top points scorer
Scottie Scheffler: +175
Bryson DeChambeau: +400
Xander Schauffele: +750
Russell Henley: +800
Patrick Cantlay: +850
Europe top points scorer
Rory McIlroy: +260
Tommy Fleetwood: +400
Jon Rahm: +450
Ludvig Aberg: +850
Viktor Hovland: +1000
Winner without Scottie Scheffler matches
USA: -105
Europe: +110
Tie: +850
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!