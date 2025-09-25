PGA Tour
How to Bet 2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA vs. Team Europe
Updated Sep. 25, 2025 7:24 p.m. ET

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to begin on Friday at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

Here are some of the ways to bet on the 45th edition of the event at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Sept. 25.

 

Tournament winner

USA: -165
Europe: +170
Tie: +1000

To lift the trophy

USA: -150
Europe: +120

Outright winner (draw no bet)

USA: -170
Europe: +145

Tournament spread (outright handicap)

USA +3.5: -600
Europe +5.5: -475
USA +2.5: -425
Europe +4.5: -330
USA +1.5: -295
Europe +3.5: -230
Europe +2.5: -160
Europe +1.5: -115

Total USA points

12.5-14: +245
14.5-15.5: +295
16-17: +400
0-12: +450
17.5+: +500

Total European points

11.5-12.5: +340
0-11: +360
15-16: +450
13-13.5: +475
14-14.5: +500
16.5+: +650

Day 1 match winners

DeChambeau/Thomas: -110
Rahm/Hatton: -120

Scheffler/Henley: -190
Aberg/Fitzpatrick: +140

Morikawa/English: +135
McIlroy/Fleetwood: -185

Schauffele/Cantlay: -155
Hovland/MacIntyre: +115

Day 1 foursomes winner

USA: +135
Europe: +170
Tie: +250

Day 2 foursomes winner

USA: +145
Europe: +160
Tie: +250

USA top points scorer

Scottie Scheffler: +175
Bryson DeChambeau: +400
Xander Schauffele: +750
Russell Henley: +800
Patrick Cantlay: +850

Europe top points scorer

Rory McIlroy: +260
Tommy Fleetwood: +400
Jon Rahm: +450
Ludvig Aberg: +850
Viktor Hovland: +1000

Winner without Scottie Scheffler matches

USA: -105
Europe: +110
Tie: +850

 

