How to Bet 2025 Ryder Cup: Team USA vs. Team Europe

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to begin on Friday at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

Here are some of the ways to bet on the 45th edition of the event at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Sept. 25.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Tournament winner

USA: -165

Europe: +170

Tie: +1000

To lift the trophy

USA: -150

Europe: +120

Outright winner (draw no bet)

USA: -170

Europe: +145

Tournament spread (outright handicap)

USA +3.5: -600

Europe +5.5: -475

USA +2.5: -425

Europe +4.5: -330

USA +1.5: -295

Europe +3.5: -230

Europe +2.5: -160

Europe +1.5: -115

Total USA points

12.5-14: +245

14.5-15.5: +295

16-17: +400

0-12: +450

17.5+: +500

Total European points

11.5-12.5: +340

0-11: +360

15-16: +450

13-13.5: +475

14-14.5: +500

16.5+: +650

Day 1 match winners

DeChambeau/Thomas: -110

Rahm/Hatton: -120

Scheffler/Henley: -190

Aberg/Fitzpatrick: +140

Morikawa/English: +135

McIlroy/Fleetwood: -185

Schauffele/Cantlay: -155

Hovland/MacIntyre: +115

Day 1 foursomes winner

USA: +135

Europe: +170

Tie: +250

Day 2 foursomes winner

USA: +145

Europe: +160

Tie: +250

USA top points scorer

Scottie Scheffler: +175

Bryson DeChambeau: +400

Xander Schauffele: +750

Russell Henley: +800

Patrick Cantlay: +850

Europe top points scorer

Rory McIlroy: +260

Tommy Fleetwood: +400

Jon Rahm: +450

Ludvig Aberg: +850

Viktor Hovland: +1000

Winner without Scottie Scheffler matches

USA: -105

Europe: +110

Tie: +850

