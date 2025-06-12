PGA Tour 2025 U.S. Open tee times, pairing, featured groups and field for Friday's Round 2 Published Jun. 13, 2025 8:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second round of the 2025 U.S. Open tees off on Friday, June 13 at 6:45 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the U.S. Open - all times Eastern.

LIV Golf Players Second Round Tee Times

7:18 a.m. – Brooks Koepka (10)

7:29 a.m. – Jon Rahm (1)

7:29 a.m. – Dustin Johnson (1)

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton (1)

7:51 a.m. – Patrick Reed (10)

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann (10)

8:13 a.m. – Marc Leishman (1)

8:24 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz (1)

1:14 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau (10)

1:14 p.m. – Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (10)

1:47 p.m. – Phil Mickelson (1)

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith (1)

1:58 p.m. – Richard Bland (10)

2:31 p.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma (10)

Second Round Featured Groups

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

Second Round Tee Times

Hole 1

6:45 a.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

6:56 a.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

7:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:02 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

8:13 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

8:35 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

8:46 a.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

8:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

12:41 p.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

12:52 p.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

2:09 p.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

2:20 p.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

2:31 p.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

2:42 p.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Hole 10

6:45 a.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. – Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

8:35 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

8:46 a.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

8:57 a.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

12:30 p.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

12:41 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

12:52 p.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

1:58 p.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

2:09 p.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

2:20 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

2:31 p.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

2:42 p.m. – Philip Barbaree, Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

