2025 Ryder Cup Standings and Scores Entering Friday Afternoon Matches

The Ryder Cup is back on American soil this week, and Team USA is looking to take it back from the Europeans.

The teams are facing off at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York this week. Europe won in Rome back in 2023 after the Americans dominated at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Ryder Cup Format

Here’s how the Ryder Cup schedule and format lays out.

On Friday and Saturday, it’s the same. There will be four matchups in foursomes in the morning and four ball in the afternoon. Only eight of the 12 players will play in each of these sessions.

The format of foursomes is alternate shot, so one player will hit the tee shot and the two players will rotate from there. Four ball is where all four players play the whole until completion, and the team will take the best score between its two players.

Sunday will feature all 12 players facing off in match play. The matchups are determined randomly with each team selecting a lot for every player. Unlike the Presidents Cup, neither side will know who’s facing off until the orders are revealed.

Friday Morning Foursomes

Europe took a strong lead over the USA by winning the first three matches. The reliable team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele was able to salvage a point for the Americans, though.

Bryson DeChambeau Jon Rahm (4 and 3) Justin Thomas Tyrrell Hatton

Scottie Scheffler Ludvig Aberg (5 and 3) Russell Henley Matt Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa Rory McIlroy (5 and 4) Harris English Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay (2 Up) Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Robert MacIntyre

Final Result: Europe Leads 3-1

Friday Afternoon Four Ball

Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm J.J. Spaun Sepp Straka

Ben Griffin Justin Rose Bryson DeChambeau Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young Ludvig Aberg Justin Thomas Rasmus Hojgaard

Sam Burns Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Shane Lowry

