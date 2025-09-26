PGA - Ryder Cup - 09/26/2025
2025 Ryder Cup Standings and Scores Entering Friday Afternoon Matches
Updated Sep. 26, 2025 2:38 p.m. ET

The Ryder Cup is back on American soil this week, and Team USA is looking to take it back from the Europeans.

The teams are facing off at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York this week. Europe won in Rome back in 2023 after the Americans dominated at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Ryder Cup Format

Here’s how the Ryder Cup schedule and format lays out.

On Friday and Saturday, it’s the same. There will be four matchups in foursomes in the morning and four ball in the afternoon. Only eight of the 12 players will play in each of these sessions.

The format of foursomes is alternate shot, so one player will hit the tee shot and the two players will rotate from there. Four ball is where all four players play the whole until completion, and the team will take the best score between its two players.

Sunday will feature all 12 players facing off in match play. The matchups are determined randomly with each team selecting a lot for every player. Unlike the Presidents Cup, neither side will know who’s facing off until the orders are revealed.

Friday Morning Foursomes

Europe took a strong lead over the USA by winning the first three matches. The reliable team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele was able to salvage a point for the Americans, though.

Bryson DeChambeauJon Rahm (4 and 3)
Justin ThomasTyrrell Hatton
Scottie SchefflerLudvig Aberg (5 and 3)
Russell HenleyMatt Fitzpatrick
Collin MorikawaRory McIlroy (5 and 4)
Harris EnglishTommy Fleetwood
Patrick Cantlay (2 Up)Viktor Hovland
Xander SchauffeleRobert MacIntyre

Final Result: Europe Leads 3-1

Friday Afternoon Four Ball

Scottie SchefflerJon Rahm
J.J. SpaunSepp Straka
Ben GriffinJustin Rose
Bryson DeChambeauTommy Fleetwood
Cameron YoungLudvig Aberg
Justin ThomasRasmus Hojgaard
Sam BurnsRory McIlroy
Patrick CantlayShane Lowry
