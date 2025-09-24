PGA Tour 2025 Ryder Cup LIV Golfers: Full List of Players Published Sep. 24, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to bring golf’s biggest rivalry to Bethpage Black in New York, and LIV Golf will be right in the middle of the action. Both Team USA and Team Europe feature stars from the breakaway league. Here’s a look at the LIV golfers competing in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2025 Ryder Cup: LIV Golfers

Team Europe

Jon Rahm

Making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, Jon Rahm received the Captain's Pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup after automatically qualifying in his first three previous appearances.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell was an automatic qualifier for his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup, and is only the second European player to achieve this since 2018.

Team USA

Bryson DeChambeau

Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, Bryson qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup off of just eight starts. He was an automatic qualifier and finished sixth in U.S. Ryder Cup points.

