2025 Ryder Cup LIV Golfers: Full List of Players

Published Sep. 24, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to bring golf’s biggest rivalry to Bethpage Black in New York, and LIV Golf will be right in the middle of the action. Both Team USA and Team Europe feature stars from the breakaway league. Here’s a look at the LIV golfers competing in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2025 Ryder Cup: LIV Golfers

Team Europe

Jon Rahm

  • Making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, Jon Rahm received the Captain's Pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup after automatically qualifying in his first three previous appearances.

Tyrrell Hatton

  • Tyrrell was an automatic qualifier for his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup, and is only the second European player to achieve this since 2018.
Team USA

Bryson DeChambeau

  • Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, Bryson qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup off of just eight starts. He was an automatic qualifier and finished sixth in U.S. Ryder Cup points.
