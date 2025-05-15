PGA Tour
Wanamaker Trophy
PGA Tour

2025 PGA Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings

Published May. 19, 2025 8:41 a.m. ET

Another classic is complete at Quail Hollow Club, where the world’s best golfers competed not only for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy but also for a massive payday. The 2025 PGA Championship features a $19 million purse, continuing the trend of record-setting prize funds at golf’s major championships.

While Scottie Scheffler took away his winner's share of over $3 million, even those who made the cut walked away with a significant check, reinforcing the tournament’s status as one of the most lucrative and competitive events in the sport.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 PGA Championship prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $19 million

  • 1st: Scottie Scheffler ($3,420,000)
  • T2: Bryson DeChambeau ($1,418,666.67)
  • T2: Harris English ($1,418,666.67)
  • T2: Davis Riley ($1,418,666.67)
  • T5: Jhonattan Vegas ($617,036.66)
  • T5: Taylor Pendrith ($617,036.66)
  • T5: J.T. Poston ($617,036.66)
  • T8: Joaquín Niemann ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Ben Griffin ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Denny McCarthy ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Ryan Gerard ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Joe Highsmith ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Matt Fitzpatrick ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Keegan Bradley ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Jon Rahm ($454,781.11)
  • T8: Si Woo Kim ($454,781.11)
  • T17: Matt Wallace ($290,925.00)
  • T17: Alex Noren ($290,925.00)
  • T19: Sam Burns ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Corey Conners ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Beau Hossler ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Aaron Rai ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Harry Hall ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Taylor Moore ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Cam Davis ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Adam Scott ($193,442.22)
  • T19: Tony Finau ($193,442.22)
  • T28: Xander Schauffele ($115,820.00)
  • T28: Marco Penge ($115,820.00)
  • T28: Viktor Hovland ($115,820.00)
  • T28: Alex Smalley ($115,820.00)
  • T28: Ryan Fox ($115,820.00)
  • T33: Daniel Berger ($89,192.50)
  • T33: Thorbjørn Olesen ($89,192.50)
  • T33: Maverick McNealy ($89,192.50)
  • T33: Max Greyserman ($89,192.50)
  • T37: Richard Bland ($75,422.50)
  • T37: J.J. Spaun ($75,422.50)
  • T37: Ryo Hisatsune ($75,422.50)
  • T37: Lucas Glover ($75,422.50)
  • T41: Nicolai Højgaard ($60,676.66)
  • T41: Tommy Fleetwood ($60,676.66)
  • T41: Eric Cole ($60,676.66)
  • T41: Nico Echavarria ($60,676.66)
  • T41: Michael Thorbjornsen ($60,676.66)
  • T41: Matthieu Pavon ($60,676.66)
  • T47: Rory McIlroy ($49,190.00)
  • T47: Cameron Young ($49,190.00)
  • T47: Robert MacIntyre ($49,190.00)
  • T50: Kevin Yu ($40,674.00)
  • T50: Collin Morikawa ($40,674.00)
  • T50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($40,674.00)
  • T50: Tom McKibbin ($40,674.00)
  • T50: Wyndham Clark ($40,674.00)
  • T55: Chris Kirk ($32,138.00)
  • T55: Brian Campbell ($32,138.00)
  • T55: Michael Kim ($32,138.00)
  • T55: Rafael Campos ($32,138.00)
  • T55: Garrick Higgo ($32,138.00)
  • T60: Brian Harman ($27,014.25)
  • T60: Justin Lower ($27,014.25)
  • T60: Sam Stevens ($27,014.25)
  • T60: Luke Donald ($27,014.25)
  • T60: Max Homa ($27,014.25)
  • T60: Tyrrell Hatton ($27,014.25)
  • T60: David Puig ($27,014.25)
  • T67: Sergio Garcia ($24,926.66)
  • T67: Austin Eckroat ($24,926.66)
  • T67: Rasmus Højgaard ($24,926.66)
  • 70th: Stephan Jaeger ($24,240.00)
  • 71st: Tom Kim ($23,940.00)
  • T72: Bud Cauley ($23,655.00)
  • T72: Elvis Smylie ($23,655.00)
  • 74th: Byeong Hun An ($23,420.00)
