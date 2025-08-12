PGA Tour
2025 BMW Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Thursday's Round 1
Published Aug. 14, 2025 8:20 a.m. ET
The BMW Championship tees off on Thursday, August 14th at 9:21 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first round of the BMW Championship - all times Eastern.
First Round Tee Times
Tee No. 1
- 9:21 a.m. – J.T. Poston
- 9:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
- 9:43 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
- 9:54 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 10:16 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:27 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
- 10:43 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 11:05 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
- 11:16 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 11:27 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English
- 11:38 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
- 11:54 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day
- 12:05 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 12:16 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
- 12:27 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
- 12:38 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:49 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 1:05 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
- 1:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:38 p.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 1:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
- 2:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
How can I watch the 2025 BMW Championship? What channels will it be on?
The 2025 BMW Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:
- Thursday, August 14: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, August 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, August 17: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
