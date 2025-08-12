PGA Tour 2025 BMW Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Thursday's Round 1 Published Aug. 14, 2025 8:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The BMW Championship tees off on Thursday, August 14th at 9:21 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first round of the BMW Championship - all times Eastern.

First Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

9:21 a.m. – J.T. Poston

9:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

9:43 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

9:54 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

10:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

10:16 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

10:27 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

10:43 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

10:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

11:05 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

11:16 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

11:27 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English

11:38 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler

11:54 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day

12:05 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

12:16 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

12:27 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

12:38 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

12:49 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

1:05 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 p.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

1:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

2:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

How can I watch the 2025 BMW Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 BMW Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Thursday, August 14: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 17: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

