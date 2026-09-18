How to Watch Nebraska vs. North Carolina Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

No. 1 Nebraska stays home Friday night, hosting No. 25 North Carolina at Bob Devaney Sports Center after a 3-0 win over No. 20 Creighton. The Cornhuskers enter at 8-0, while the Tar Heels arrive at 4-2 following losses to No. 3 Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The programs are tied 1-1 all-time, with North Carolina taking the most recent meeting in 1996. Carolina is 0-1 in Lincoln and has not faced Nebraska in nearly three decades, making Friday a rare nonconference measuring stick for both sides on the college volleyball calendar.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. North Carolina Volleyball

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Location: Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. North Carolina Preview

Nebraska has not lost a match this season and enters Friday ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. North Carolina, an NCAA second-round team a year ago, opened the season ranked and still sits in the Top 25 despite recent setbacks against SEC competition.

All-ACC returners Safi Hampton and Chelsea Thorpe headline the Tar Heels' attack, with sophomore Bridget Malone adding another scoring option. Nebraska continues an undefeated nonconference run that already includes wins over Texas, Baylor, Georgia Tech and Creighton before Big Ten play resumes.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Sept. 16. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: vs. Missouri, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Ohio State, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)

Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.